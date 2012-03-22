BAGHDAD Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Thursday denied fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi's claim that one of his bodyguards had been tortured to death, an accusation likely to deepen political tensions in the country.

The vice president has been sheltering in the autonomous Kurdish region in the north since the withdrawal of U.S. forces last December, after the government issued an arrest warrant accusing him of running death squads.

His case has stirred a political crisis in Iraq and threatened a fragile power-sharing agreement of Shi'ites, Sunnis and Kurds led by Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

Hashemi, Iraq's most senior Sunni Arab politician, said on Wednesday one of his security officers had been arrested three months ago and died as a result of being tortured in prison.

Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, spokesman for the Supreme Judicial Council, said in a statement the prisoner had died of illness.

"Amer Sarbut was suffering from a sickness, he was sent to several hospitals," he said.

"His body was sent to the forensic institute for autopsy to clarify the reason of death. Preliminary results show that the reason was severe diarrhoea, low blood pressure and kidney failure."

The Kurds, who control the northern autonomous region, have said they will not turn Hashemi over to Baghdad for trial because the case has political implications that need to be resolved first.

Hashemi denies wrongdoing and has offered to stand trial in Kirkuk - a city controlled by his fellow Sunni Arabs and Kurds - but says he will not return to Baghdad to face trial because he believes the courts are controlled by Maliki.

