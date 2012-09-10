Iraq's fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi (3rd R) gestures as he leaves a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Iraq's fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi gestures as he leaves a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara September 9, 2012. Hashemi was sentenced to death for murder on Sunday in a ruling likely to further stoke sectarian tensions just hours after a wave of bombings killed 58 people across the country. Hashemi, a senior Sunni Muslim politician, fled Iraq after authorities accused him of running a death squad, charges that triggered a crisis in power-sharing among Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish blocs as U.S. troops were pulling out in December. The vice president is unlikely to return to Iraq from Turkey. He had accused Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki of orchestrating a crackdown on Sunni opponents and refused to appear in a court he said was biased. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Iraq's fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi on Monday denounced a death sentence against him as politically motivated and issued by a "kangaroo court", and said he would not return to Iraq from Turkey within 30 days as demanded.

"Yesterday Prime Minister Maliki and his ... judicary concluded the final phase of the theatrical campaign against me using a kangaroo court set up for this purpose. It was really a shambles," Hashemi told a news conference in Ankara.

"Therefore, while reconfirming my and my guards' absolute innocence, I totally reject and will never recognise the unfair, the unjust, the politically motivated verdict."

