Masood Ahmed, International Monetary Fund Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department speaks during a conference on ''International Monetary Fund Implications of the Global Turmoil on Economic Outlook for Middle East and Central Asia'', at the Dubai International... REUTERS/Mosab Omar

DUBAI The International Monetary Fund will finalise an agreement with Iraq in the coming days for a programme to monitor its economy, the fund's Middle East director said on Tuesday.

The monitoring programme would establish a track record of effective performance on the part of the Iraqi authorities which could lead to a finance programme being agreed next year, Masood Ahmed told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

Iraqi authorities agreed last month to have the IMF monitor Baghdad's economic polices, with the programme aimed at reining in spending and reducing Iraq's budget deficit.

