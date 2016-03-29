AMMAN Iraq expects to receive financial support of $6.4 billion (4.4 billion pounds) in 2016 from donors and international organisations, Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks in Jordan with International Monetary Fund officials, Zebari told Reuters: "This year we expect from them and other financial institutions and donors around $6.4 billion".

He gave no breakdown of those funds but said that Iraq would "start talking seriously" next month with the IMF on a standby arrangement to help it tackle an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and the heavy costs of war with Islamic State.

