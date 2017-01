DUBAI Ten Iranian pilgrims were killed in a suicide attack in Iraq's holy city of Samarra, about 125 km (80 miles) north of Baghdad on Sunday, the Iranian news agency ISNA quoted an Iranian official as saying.

Pilgrimage official Mohammad Javad Daneshyar said the Iranians were getting off a bus when an ambulance carrying the suicide bomber approached them and blew up.

(Reporting By Dubai newsroom, editing by Larry King)