BAGHDAD An Iraqi Air Force Cessna 208 Caravan plane crashed on Wednesday north west of the oil city of Kirkuk, and its two pilots were reported missing, an Iraqi military spokesman said.

The single turbo-propeller plane was on a 'reconnaissance and combat mission' over territory held by Islamic State in northern Iraq, the spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told Reuters.An investigation is under way to determine if the plane was shot down by militants or crashed because of a technical failure, he said.

