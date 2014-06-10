ISTANBUL A second tanker carrying piped crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan has departed Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday.

Yildiz said the tanker sailed towards the Mediterranean but did not provide its final destination. Industry and government sources said on Monday that the second shipment sailed from Ceyhan, increasing the stakes in a battle with Baghdad over control of oil sales from the autonomous region.

