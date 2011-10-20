A protester make a victory sign with his hand in front of a Kurdish flag during a demonstration in Berlin January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

BAGHDAD Iraqi Kurdish officials will not remove Kurdish flags from state buildings along the semi-autonomous border in a defiant move that will fuel tensions with the central government, they said Thursday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki ordered Thursday that the Kurdish flag be removed from buildings at the Mundhiriya border post as the area is under central government control, his media advisor Ali al-Moussawi said.

The flag dispute is central to the cities of Mundhiriyah, a border crossing, and in Khanaqin, where hundreds of Kurds demonstrated Sunday, waving Kurdish flags and shouting slogans against Maliki.

"We will not allow anyone to lower this flag but the Kurdish people," Mahmoud Singari, a Kurdish Peshmerga security force leader in charge of disputed areas in Diyala province, told Reuters.

"We won't implement Maliki's order definitively unless the Kurdish people themselves lower the flag."

Iraq's disputed territories, particularly around the oil-wealthy city of Kirkuk, are considered potential flashpoints between Iraqi Arabs and Kurds in the north when American troops leave as scheduled at the end of this year.

Mundhiriya is a border point between Iraq and Iran in Diyala province, 140 km (100 miles) northeast of Baghdad, and is also adjacent to the Kurdish city Sulaimaniya, part of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

Rallies in recent months to protest against the removal of the Kurdish flag had further raised tensions in the volatile north, an Iraqi cabinet source said.

LONG-RUNNING FEUD

The Kurds and Iraqi Arabs not only have a territorial dispute over areas of northern Iraq, but also disagree about oil contracts the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has signed with international oil firms.

Officials working at border points, who are mostly Kurdish and appointed by the KRG, say they fear losing their jobs if they follow the central government's orders.

"We cannot lower the Kurdish Flag or the Iraqi Flag," a senior Kurdish officer at a border post, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

"We are caught between the hammer and the anvil; Maliki has ordered and the officials in Kurdistan reject to let us implement any of the orders issued by Maliki."

Semi-autonomous Kurdistan has enjoyed more security than the rest of Iraq, where the central government is still fighting insurgents and militia more than eight years after the U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

The last American soldiers are due to withdraw from Iraq by year-end when a security agreement expires. Many Kurdish officials want U.S. troops to stay after December as a guarantee of stability in the disputed areas.

(Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Karolina Tagaris)