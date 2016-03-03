LONDON An oil pipeline linking northern Iraq to Turkey which has been out of service since Feb. 17 is expected to resume operations "within a couple of days", the chief executive of Genel (GENL.L), one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, said.

The Turkish government was reinforcing security measures on the pipeline and these changes should limit downtime of the pipeline over the course of this year, he said on Thursday.

"We are expecting within a couple of days the pipeline will be up and running," Murat Ozgul told analysts.

A source within the Kurdistan regional government told Reuters on March 1 the pipeline would be repaired by the end of the week.

