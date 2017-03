ARBIL Iraq Iraqi Kurdish forces will not engage in direct combat in the Syrian town of Kobani but will provide artillery support to fellow Kurds fending off Islamic State militants there, Kurdistan Regional Government spokesman Safeen Dizayee told Reuters.

Separately, the Chief of Staff to the president of Iraqi Kurdistan also said the region's peshmerga forces were ready to depart for Kobani via Turkey as soon as a timetable had been finalised with Turkey and Kurds in Syria.

