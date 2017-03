BAGHDAD Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said in a statement on Wednesday that 59 officers will be brought before court for fleeing their posts last week as Sunni insurgents seized Mosul, northern Iraq's biggest city.

Maliki's military spokesman, Lieutenant General Qassim Atta, read the names of the officers on state television. The announcement came a day after Maliki dismissed four top generals and said they were being charged in military court for abandoning Mosul last Tuesday as the city fell.

