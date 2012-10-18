Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BAGHDAD Iraq has signed a contract to buy its second set of 18 U.S.-made F-16 fighters, part of an initial agreement to purchase 36 of the jets to rebuild its air force, Iraq's acting defence minister said on Thursday.
Baghdad signed an initial deal for 18 jets in September last year valued at roughly $3 billion and those aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by September 2014. Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki later said Iraq would buy double that number.
(Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; writing by Patrick Markey)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".