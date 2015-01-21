KUWAIT Iraq's oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi, speaking at an energy industry conference in Kuwait on Wednesday, said he thought oil prices had reached a floor and it would be hard to go lower.

There is no economic justification for a continuous fall in oil prices, he added, speaking as Brent crude oil LCOc1 traded at about $48 per barrel.

