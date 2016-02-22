A general view shows a lake of oil at Al-Sheiba oil refinery in the southern Iraq city of Basra, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD Iraq plans to increase oil output to 7 million barrels per day over the next five years, and export 6 million of that, Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Monday.

In a statement on the oil ministry's website, Abdel Mahdi also said Iraq would use all its gas production to supply the electricity grid and industry, requiring investments of $300 billion over the next 15 years.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles, editing by David Evans)