FTSE bobs along; mid, small caps reach record highs
LONDON London-listed shares steadied on Monday with retailers the top gainers, and mid and small-caps rose to new record highs on strength in commodities.
BAGHDAD Iraq plans to increase oil output to 7 million barrels per day over the next five years, and export 6 million of that, Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Monday.
In a statement on the oil ministry's website, Abdel Mahdi also said Iraq would use all its gas production to supply the electricity grid and industry, requiring investments of $300 billion over the next 15 years.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles, editing by David Evans)
LONDON Britain's financial technology sector has recovered from an initial dip after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a senior UK regulator said on Monday.