BAGHDAD Trucked exports of oil from Iraq to neighbouring Jordan have been halted due to the deterioration of security in Anbar province, where militants have overrun a city, an oil ministry spokesman said.

The exact date exports halted was not clear, but Asim Jihad said the volume in question was between 10,000 and 12,000 barrels of crude per day.

