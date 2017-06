BAGHDAD Iraq supports the extension of an OPEC-led oil output cut for a further six months, said an Iraqi oil source after the country's oil minister met with his Algerian counterpart to discuss the matter.

"Iraq is on board with extending the deal in the next OPEC meeting to help stabilise oil prices and balance the market." said the source.

