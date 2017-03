ANKARA The flow of crude oil through a pipeline running from Iraq's Kirkuk oil fields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey will resume on Wednesday night, a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

The Turkish official said the flow was halted for maintenance work, denying there was any bomb attack on the pipeline. Two Iraqi oil officials said earlier on Wednesday two bomb attacks halted the oil flow, causing severe damage.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Seda Sezer)