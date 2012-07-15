Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
BAGHDAD Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L) is teaming up with Russia's Bashneft (BANE.MM) to develop Iraq's oil block 12, an Iraqi oil official said on Sunday.
Last month Iraq awarded Bashneft rights to develop the field. Bashneft has now chosen Premier Oil as a partner, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of the oil ministry's contracts and licensing directorate, told reporters.
Bashneft will hold 70 percent and Premier Oil 30 percent in the project, he said.
"If another partner entered, we would not object and we would welcome this on the condition that the partner is one of the qualified companies," he added.
OPEC member Iraq holds the world's fourth largest oil reserves and is expected to be a major source of future oil supplies.
In May, a group comprising Premier Oil, Bashneft and Petro Vietnam initially rejected a government offer to develop the block in Iraq's fourth energy bidding round.
Baghdad has signed a series of contracts with foreign oil companies that target total oil production capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017, up from about 3 million bpd. Most analysts see 6 million to 7 million bpd as a more realistic goal.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Stephen Powell)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).