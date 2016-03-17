BAGHDAD Iraq's central government has stopped oil exports through the Kurdish region to pressure the local authorities to resume talks about an oil revenue sharing agreement, the Iraq Oil Report said, citing Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Iraq's state-run North Oil Company has stopped pumping crude produced at fields it operates in the Kirkuk area through a pipeline to Turkey, three sources told Reuters on March 14.

North Oil normally exports 150,000 barrels a day through the pipeline that comes out at the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

The pipeline also carries oil produced in the Kurdish region and sold independently from the central government.Kurdish forces took control of the long-disputed Kirkuk region and its oil fields in June 2014 after the Iraqi army's northern divisions disintegrated as Islamic State militants overran a third of the country.

