Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
BAGHDAD Iraq's cabinet approved an $843 million (535.92 million pounds) service contract on Tuesday with U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford (WFT.N) to build crude production units in the Zubair oilfield.
Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) and South Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq to develop Zubair. They set an eventual output target of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017.
Under the contract, Weatherford is to construct six crude production units, each with the capacity to process 50,000 barrels per day. The duration of the contract is 18 months, the cabinet said in a statement.
Zubair is currently producing around 254,000 bpd and output is expected to increase by 100,000 bpd by the end of 2012.
Iraq has awarded massive oilfield development contracts to majors such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) with the ambitious target of expanding its oil production capacity to 12 million bpd by 2017. Most analysts see 6-7 million bpd as more realistic.
Current export infrastructure is outdated and lacks the capacity to handle Iraq's future expected output raise. Iraq is currently exporting an average of 2.4 million barrels per day and expects to export 2.5 mln bpd in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).