Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki shows his ink marked finger as he votes during parliamentary election in Baghdad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

BAGHDAD Iraq's parliament on Monday approved for the posts of vice president the last prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite Islamist, Sunni politician Usama al-Nujaifi, former parliament speaker, and Iyad Allawi, a secular Shi'ite and former premier.

Maliki was prime minister for eight years and fought until the last minute to stay on for a third term. He stepped down in August only after coming under intense pressure from the country's Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish political blocs, along with Iran and the United States.

Haider al-Abadi, also from Maliki's Shi'ite Islamist Dawa party, replaces him as premier. The vice presidential posts are ceremonial.

