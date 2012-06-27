Scuffles, tear gas as anti-police protests reach Paris
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Wednesday warned he will call for early elections if other political parties refuse to negotiate to end a deadlock over power-sharing that has crippled the government.
Iraq's Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish political blocks have been locked in a crisis since the last American troops left the country in December, and Maliki's critics are fighting to organise a vote of no confidence against the Shi'ite leader.
"If the other party refuses to sit at the negotiating table and insists on creating crises after crisis..., then the prime minister finds himself compelled to call early elections," a statement from the prime minister's office said.
A government spokesman said it was not an immediate call for early elections, but a signal from Maliki to other political parties to negotiate over the crisis or face an early ballot.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)
PARIS France's financial prosecutor said on Thursday she would pursue an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon, dealing a new blow to the ex-prime minister's faltering election campaign.
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Syrian opposition fighter who now lives in Sweden to life in prison for war crimes.