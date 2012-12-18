Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
BAGHDAD Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, a Kurd who has been a key player in mediating during the country's political crisis, was hospitalised in Baghdad because of a "health emergency" late Monday night, his office said.
Talabani's office gave no details, but the elderly leader has been suffering from ill health this year and has received medical treatment overseas several times in last two years.
"A specialized medical team is taking care of him and a report will be issued later," the statement from the presidential office said.
A veteran of the Kurdish guerrilla movement, Talabani survived wars, exile and in-fighting in northern Iraq to become the country's first ever Kurdish president a few years after the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Talabani has often negotiated among fractious Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish parties in Iraq's fragile power-sharing government, including during a recent attempt to push a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.