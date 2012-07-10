Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BAGHDAD A former interior minister who served under Saddam Hussein has been released from an Iraqi prison after completing his jail sentence, a senior Justice Ministry official said on Tuesday.
Mahmoud Thiab al-Ahmed spent eight years in prison for his part in the campaign to drain marshes in southern Iraq. He was released on Monday, Deputy Justice Minister Bosho Ibrahim told Reuters.
Saddam Hussein accused people living in the marshes of treachery during the 1980-88 war with Iran. His government changed the water flow into the marshes and drained other areas to force out rebels hiding there, ruining a delicate natural habitat.
Iraq is still struggling to restore the dried-out marshes, which are now the source of fierce sandstorms that pose serious health risks.
The marshes in Iraq's south covered 9,000 square km (3,475 square miles) in the 1970s but had shrunk to just 760 square km by 2002.
Saddam was executed in 2006 in Iraq after being ousted from power in the U.S.-led invasion of 2003. Several of his senior aides have been executed or jailed.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; editing by Andrew Roche)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".