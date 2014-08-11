Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BAGHDAD New prime minister Haider al-Abadi called on Iraqis to unite against the "barbaric" campaign waged by Islamic State militants whose latest sweep through the north has caused alarm at home and abroad.
“We all have to cooperate to stand against this terrorist campaign launched on Iraq and to stop all terrorist groups," he said in remarks broadcast on state television just after the president asked him to form a government.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.