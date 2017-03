BAGHDAD The acting speaker of Iraq's newly elected parliament said the first session had been adjourned without settling on a new speaker and that a new session would be held in one week if there was an agreement.

"This session is adjourned, and it will be held next week in the event of an agreement," Mehdi al-Hafidh told lawmakers.

