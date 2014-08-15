Austrian Foreign and Integration Minister Sebastian Kurz attends a news conference in Vienna July 28, 2014. Kurz presented Austria's 2014 integration report to the public. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BRUSSELS Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said on Friday his country would not deliver arms to Kurds fighting Islamic State militants in northern Iraq, saying it would focus on humanitarian aid instead.

"We're not prepared to take part in deliveries of weapons - that's not an issue for us. As you know we're not a big weapons exporter, we're not a big military power," he said in Brussels as he arrived for an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers.

"We can help in other ways such as providing humanitarian aid and we're doing that."

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)