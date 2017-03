DUBAI The leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, vowed revenge for what he said were wrongs committed against Muslims, calling on fighters to avenge them.

Baghdadi, who was speaking for the first time since his group renamed itself the Islamic State and its leader the caliph of the Muslim world, also called on Muslims to immigrate to the "Islamic State", saying it was a duty.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)