BAGHDAD A suicide bombing in southern Baghdad killed seven people and wounded 18 others on Saturday morning, police and a local hospital source said.

The bomb exploded at a police checkpoint in the Abu Dsheer district, a mainly Shi'ite area in the south of the capital, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State, the militant group that seized large parts of northern Iraq last month, has claimed several suicide bombings in the capital. Its latest claim was for a bombing that killed three people on Thursday in the heart of the city.

