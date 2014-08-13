Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BAGHDAD At least ten people were killed and 21 wounded by a car bomb in the mainly Shi'ite district of New Baghdad in the east of the Iraqi capital on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.
Separately, two people were killed and seven wounded by a roadside bomb in the Baghdad district of Karada, close to the site of an explosion that occurred on Tuesday, the sources said.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz, editing by John Stonestreet)
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.