BAGHDAD At least ten people were killed and 21 wounded by a car bomb in the mainly Shi'ite district of New Baghdad in the east of the Iraqi capital on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Separately, two people were killed and seven wounded by a roadside bomb in the Baghdad district of Karada, close to the site of an explosion that occurred on Tuesday, the sources said.

