Iraqi security forces and people gather inside a Shi'ite mosque after a suicide bomb attack in the New Baghdad district, eastern Baghdad, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A suicide bomb attack in a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad on Monday killed at least nine people and wounded 21, police and medical sources said.

The attacker detonated his suicide bomb vest inside the mosque in the New Baghdad district of the capital at prayer time, police said.

