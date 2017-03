BAGHDAD Two car bombs killed at least 11 people and wounded 25 in a mainly Shi'ite district of Baghdad, police and medical sources said on Monday.

One car bomb was detonated in a busy street and another at a restaurant in the Utaifiya district of west-central Baghdad, police said.

