BAGHDAD A series of car bombs struck Baghdad on Saturday, killing 22 people, police and medics said.

Car bombs exploded in three mainly Shi'ite districts, killing 15 people, the sources said, hours after a suicide car bombing killed seven people in another area of the capital.

The suicide bombing occurred at a police checkpoint in the Abu Dsheer district in southern Baghdad. The next three bombings took place within an hour of each other in the Bayaa district in southwestern Baghdad, in Kadhimiya in the northern part of the capital, and in the western district of Jihad.

