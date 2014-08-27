China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
PRAGUE The Czech government approved supplying ammunition to Kurdish forces in Iraq, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, to help them fight Islamic State insurgents who have overrun wide areas of northern Iraq.
The spokesman said it was agreed to send ammunition for Kalashnikov assault rifles and machine guns, as well as hand grenades and ammunition for rocket-propelled grenades.
The Czech news agency CTK said the ammunition, worth about $2 million, would be transported to Iraq by U.S. forces.
On Wednesday, U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Croatia, Canada and Albania had committed to providing "arms and equipment" to Kurdistan, a part of northern Iraq whose forces are allied with the central Baghdad government against Islamic State.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said earlier on Wednesday that Berlin would decide on Sunday on its contribution to forces fighting Islamic State, whose territorial advances threaten to dismember Iraq.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.