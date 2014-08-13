Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BRUSSELS European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is ready to call a special foreign ministers' meeting as early as this week and is talking to EU governments about it, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The meeting is expected to cover conflicts in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza. France and current EU president Italy have been pressing for a special meeting.
An Italian foreign ministry source said that a meeting of EU foreign ministers could be called as early as this week, or at the latest on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels, Steve Scherer in Rome)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.