German's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a meeting of the European Union (EU) foreign ministers at the EU Council in Brussels August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday the European Union welcomed the fact that individual countries had responded to requests for arms from the security forces in Iraq's Kurdish region.

Asked about Germany's position, he said after meeting his foreign minister counterparts that Germany would go to the limits of what is "legally and politically possible", and that would be clearer after his trip to Iraq this weekend.

(Writing by Alexandra Hudson and Michelle Martin)