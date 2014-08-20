PARIS France said on Wednesday it wanted the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and regional countries, including Arab states and Iran, to coordinate action against the Islamic State, the insurgents who control parts of Iraq and Syria.

"In our minds and we hope that it will be possible ... we want not only all the regional countries, including Arab states and Iran, but the five members of the Security Council, also to join this action," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told lawmakers.

France's president earlier on Wednesday called for an international conference to tackle the militants.

"The president announced an international conference. We have to see with different partners how we can face them in terms of intelligence and military dispositions. That means cutting resources, it means taking social action to separate the support this group has from the population," Fabius said.

