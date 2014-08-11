BAGHDAD A member of Nuri al-Maliki's political bloc said on Monday "we will not stay silent" over the president's decision to ask Haider al-Abadi to replace Maliki and form a new government.

"The nomination is illegal and a breach of the constitution. We will go to the federal court to object to the nomination," Hussein al-Maliki, Maliki's son-in-law, told Reuters.

Maliki has indicated he would seek a third term as prime minister, rejecting calls by Sunnis, Kurds, fellow Shi'ites and regional power broker Iran to step aside for a less polarising figure who can unite Iraqis against a raging Sunni insurgeny.

