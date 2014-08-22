BAGHDAD Two of Iraq's most influential Sunni politicians have suspended participation in talks on forming a new government after Shi'ite militiamen machinegunned Sunnis in a village mosque, killing 68 people, a Sunni lawmaker said on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Saleh Mutlaq and Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jibouri have pulled out of talks with the main Shi'ite alliance until the results of an investigation into the killings are announced.

“I confirm we have suspended negotiations with the National Alliance because of this crime, until the results of the investigations are announced,” said Raad al-Dahlaki, a lawmaker with Jibouri’s bloc.

