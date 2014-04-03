BAGHDAD Militants attacked the headquarters of an Iraqi army battalion south of Baghdad overnight, killing at least 12 soldiers and bringing their fight against the government closer to the capital.

Police and medical sources said fighting began late on Wednesday when the assailants fired mortar rounds at the battalion's headquarters in Yousifiya, around 15 to 20 km (9 to 10 miles)southwest of central Baghdad.

Roads leading to the area were closed off on Thursday as clashes continued and reinforcements were dispatched. In total, around 40 gunmen were either killed, wounded or detained, the sources said.

The identity of the gunmen was not clear, but Sunni Islamist insurgents are regaining ground in Iraq and have overrun several towns and cities since the start of the year, including Falluja, around 70 km from Baghdad.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said only one soldier had been killed, and he put the death toll among the militants at 40, dismissing the prospect they might make inroads into the capital.

"They are not an army to be able to encroach on Baghdad: it is not possible for them to do that at all," said spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan "They are trying to find a foothold".

Maan said militants were taking cover in the orchards and farms surrounding Baghdad because they had nowhere else to go, and it was harder for the security forces to mobilise in such terrain.

Of the 592 Iraqis killed in acts of violence in March, 108 were members of the security forces, according to figures published by the United Nations.

