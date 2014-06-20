DUBAI, June 20 President Barack Obama's plan to send military advisers to Iraq to help Baghdad counter Sunni Islamist militants shows the United States is not serious about fighting terrorism, an Iranian official was quoted by official media as saying on Friday.

“Obama’s recent remarks showed that the White House lacks serious will for confronting terrorism in Iraq and the region,” the official IRNA news agency reported Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian as saying.

Iraqi forces were massing north of Baghdad on Friday, aiming to strike back at Sunni Islamists whose offensive towards the capital prompted the U.S. decision to dispatch military advisers to stiffen government resistance.

(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich)