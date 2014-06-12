WASHINGTON Washington is deeply concerned about the violence in Iraq and U.S. President Barack Obama is prepared to take "key decisions in short order" to help Iraq's government tackle a growing insurgency, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned about what is happening in Iraq," Kerry said during a brief appearance with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the State Department.

"We are not concerned and waiting. We are providing assistance and are in direct touch with Prime Minister Maliki" and other leaders, Kerry said in his first public remarks on the recent violence in Iraq.

