KIRKUK Iraq A suicide bomber killed four people and wounded 16 in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, police sources said on Wednesday, the first suicide attack since Kurdish forces occupied the city on June 12.

The bomber detonated the device when police stopped him as he tried to enter a crowded market in a mostly Kurdish neighbourhood, the sources said. The dead included two Kurdish security personnel.

