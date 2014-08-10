North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
BAGHDAD A suicide bomber killed 10 Kurdish fighters and wounded 80 people in a town northeast of Baghdad on Sunday, medical sources said.
The attack came during fierce clashes in the town of Jalawla between Kurdish forces and Islamic State militants, who are mounting an offensive in the north of the country that has rattled the Baghdad government and its Western allies.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.