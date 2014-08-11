Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BAGHDAD Nuri al-Maliki's political allies said on Monday the man replacing him as Iraq's prime minister has no legitimacy, cranking up political tensions as a Sunni insurgency threatens the country.
Reading a statement on state television, Khalaf Abdul-Samad, a member of Maliki's Dawa Party, said new prime minister Haider al-Abadi "only represents himself", as a grim-faced Maliki stood beside him.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.