Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BAGHDAD Nuri al-Maliki said on Monday the president's decision to name a replacement for him as prime minister was a "dangerous violation" of the constitution.
Delivering a speech broadcast on television and flanked by political allies promised "we will fix the mistake".
He told the army and security forces they were engaged in a sacred battle against Islamic State Sunni militants, who have again swept through the north.
(Writing by Michael Georgy)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.