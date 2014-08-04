King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
BAGHDAD Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki ordered the air force to support Kurdish forces who were routed by Islamic State fighters in the country's north on Sunday, state television reported on Monday.
A senior Kurdish official who said Kurdish forces were planning a counter-offensive called on the United States to arm the Kurds for "the sake of defeating terrorism."
(Writing by Michael Georgy, editing by John Stonestreet)
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.