North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
BAGHDAD Special forces loyal to Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki were deployed on Sunday night in strategic areas of Baghdad, police said, after he gave a tough speech on television indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop his bid for a third term.
Several police sources also said the forces had taken up positions at key entrances to the sprawling capital.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.