BAGHDAD Special forces loyal to Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki were deployed on Sunday night in strategic areas of Baghdad, police said, after he gave a tough speech on television indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop his bid for a third term.

Several police sources also said the forces had taken up positions at key entrances to the sprawling capital.

