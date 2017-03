BAGHDAD Nuri al-Maliki has given up his fight to remain prime minister of Iraq and now supports his replacement, Haider al-Abadi, state television reported on Thursday.

Maliki faced immense pressure to step aside for a less polarising figure capable of countering Islamic State militants who are posing the biggest security threat to Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)