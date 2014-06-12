WASHINGTON The United States expressed disappointment on Thursday with the response by Iraqi security forces to the rapid advance of militants that have overrun Iraqi cities in the past several days.

"The events of the last several days are alarming," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing. "There was a clear structural breakdown, we were disappointed by the steps that were taken by a range of security forces."

Psaki said the Obama administration was considering all options, except for sending U.S. troops into Iraq, to help the Iraq government fend off the increasing insurgency from radical Islamists.

